Modison Metals' board meeting on September 11, 2017

As required by the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday,11th September, 2017 at 11.30am for considering the following:-1) To consider Unaudited financial results (Provisional) of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June,2017.And pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, trading window shall remain closed for designated employees and their immediate relatives of the Company from 01.09.2017 to 13.09.2017.Kindly acknowledge receipt of the same.Source : BSE