Modipon - Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company held its meeting as planned today i.e., Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at 601, 6th Floor, Copia Corporate Suite, 9 Jasola Commercial Complex, New Delhi-110025. In line with the requirement of Part A of schedule 3 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please take note of the following matters which are considered in the board meeting:1. To Consider and approve the quarterly/ half yearly financial results of the Company for the halfYear ended 30th September, 2017;Source : BSE