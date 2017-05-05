May 05, 2017 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Modipon's board meeting on May 12, 2017
This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of ModiPon Limited will be held on Friday, 12th May, 2017, to consider inter-alia the Audited financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and the trading window will remain closed with effect from 05.05.2017 to 14.05.2017.
This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of ModiPon Limited will be held on Friday, 12th May, 2017, to consider inter-alia the Audited financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and the trading window will remain closed with effect from 05.05.2017 to 14.05.2017.Source : BSE