Modipon's board meeting held on August 30, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Modipon Limited (the Company) will be held on Wednesday, 30th August, 2017 at 601, 6th floor, Copia Corporate Suites, 9, Jasola Commercial Complex, New Delhi- 110025 inter-alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.In view of the above mentioned Board meeting for considering financial results, the trading window as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading for dealing in the securities of the Company will continue to remain closed with effect from 23.08.2017 to 01.09.2017.Source : BSE