Modi Rubber: Outcome of board meeting

Subject: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.09. 2017Dear Sir / Madam,Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company was held today, i.e. Wednesday, 13th September, 2017 at the registered office of the Company where alongwith other matters the Board considered and approved the followings:1 Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended June, 2017 along with limited review report of the Statutory Auditors as recommended by the Audit Committee for the publication as per SEBI (LODR), 2015 requirements.The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 4.30 pm and concluded at 5:30 pm.Kindly take above on your record and acknowledge the same.Source : BSE