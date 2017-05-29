Modi Rubber's board meeting on May 29, 2017

1.Approval of Audited Financial results of the Company for the year ended on March 31st, 2017.2.Consider /approval following Subsidiary' Audited Financial Statements along with the statement of particulars etc. for the year ended 31.03.2017;i) Spin Investment ( India) Limitedii)Superior Investment (India) Limited3.Approval of the Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the company for the year ended on 31.03.20174.Approval of Standalone Audited Financial Results together with the Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31.03.2017 and also results for the last quarter for publication as per listing agreement.Source : BSE