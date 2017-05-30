Modi Naturals: Outcome of board meeting

Modi Naturals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, has considered and approved:1.Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017 and took on record the Audit Report from the Statutory Auditors of the Company thereon;2.Invitation and acceptance of Unsecured Fixed Deposits from the Shareholders / Members of the Company and the Circular inviting deposits in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder and pursuant to the approval of Shareholders accorded at the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 29, 2016.The Board Meeting commenced at 5:00 p.m. and concluded at 7:30 p.m.Source : BSE