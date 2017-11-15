Modex International Securities - Outcome of board meeting

Modex International Securities Limited (the "Company") has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, considered and approved the Statement of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017.
Modex International Securities Limited (the "Company") has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, considered and approved the Statement of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE