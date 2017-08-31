Aug 31, 2017 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Modern Steels' board meeting on September 9, 2017
Pursuant to provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 9th September, 2017 to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Reviewed) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
