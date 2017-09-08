Sep 08, 2017 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Modern Insulators' meeting on September 14, 2017
A Meeting of the Board of Directors of Modern Insulators Limited will be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017, to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
Newspaper Advertisement for intimation of Board Meeting is also enclosed.
Source : BSE
