Modern India's board meeting on May 19, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and 29(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 19th May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2017 The Board will also consider the sale of the Company's Property- Plot D-1, bearing C.S. No. 7/1895 of Byculla Division situate at Keshavrao Khadye Marg (Clerk Road) Mahalaxmi, Mumbai -400011.Source : BSE