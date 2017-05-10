App
May 10, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Modern India's board meeting on May 19, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and 29(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 19th May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2017 The Board will also consider the sale of the Company's Property- Plot D-1, bearing C.S. No. 7/1895 of Byculla Division situate at Keshavrao Khadye Marg (Clerk Road) Mahalaxmi, Mumbai -400011.Source : BSE

