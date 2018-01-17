Modern Home Credit and Capital's board meeting on February 9, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of Listing Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 9th February, 2018,, to take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017.
