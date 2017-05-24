May 24, 2017 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Modern Shares approves dividend
Modern Shares and Stockbrokers Limited has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017, has recommended a final dividend of 50 paise for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 on Equity Shares of Re. 10/- each.
Modern Shares and Stockbrokers Limited has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.50/- for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 on Equity Shares of Re. 10/- each.Source : BSE