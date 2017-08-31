Aug 31, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Modern Dairies' board meeting on September 11, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 11th September, 2017 to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Reviewed) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
