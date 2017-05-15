May 15, 2017 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Modern Converters' board meeting on May 25, 2017
Pursuant Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, we hereby give you notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25th May, 2017 at 2.00 p.m.
