App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 24, 2017 11:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mobile Tele's board meeting on May 30, 2017

That the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30th 2017, Tuesday at 4.00 p.m.

Mobile Tele's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29, 33 and 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30th 2017, Tuesday at 4.00 p.m. at the corporate office at 130, Akruti Solaris Hubtown, N.S. Phadke Marg, Andheri East, Mumbai – 400 069 to consider, approve and take on record inter alia the following: The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March,2017 along with the statement of Assets and Liabilities as on the date.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.