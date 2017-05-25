Mobile Tele's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29, 33 and 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30th 2017, Tuesday at 4.00 p.m. at the corporate office at 130, Akruti Solaris Hubtown, N.S. Phadke Marg, Andheri East, Mumbai – 400 069 to consider, approve and take on record inter alia the following: The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March,2017 along with the statement of Assets and Liabilities as on the date.Source : BSE