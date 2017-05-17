App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 17, 2017 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MMTC's board meeting on May 29, 2017

The meeting of Board of Directors shall be held on 29.05.2017, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

the meeting of Board of Directors shall be held on 29.05.2017, inter alia to consider and :- 1.approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended March 31, 2017; 2.approve the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017; and 3.recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4.Further for the purpose of above, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed during the period from 22nd May, 2017 to 31st May, 2017 (both days inclusive) under the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations.Source : BSE

