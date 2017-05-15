May 15, 2017 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
MM Forgings to consider interim dividend
With reference to the earlier letter dated May 02, 2017 with regard to Notice of Board Meeting to be held on May 19, 2017 for considering the Audited Financial results for the year and quarter ended March 31, 2017, MM Forgings Ltd has now informed BSE that in addition to the above said agenda, the Board will be declaring an interim dividend.
