App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 15, 2017 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MM Forgings to consider interim dividend

With reference to the earlier letter dated May 02, 2017 with regard to Notice of Board Meeting to be held on May 19, 2017 for considering the Audited Financial results for the year and quarter ended March 31, 2017, MM Forgings Ltd has now informed BSE that in addition to the above said agenda, the Board will be declaring an interim dividend.

MM Forgings to consider interim dividend
With reference to the earlier letter dated May 02, 2017 with regard to Notice of Board Meeting to be held on May 19, 2017 for considering the Audited Financial results for the year and quarter ended March 31, 2017, MM Forgings Ltd has now informed BSE that in addition to the above said agenda, the Board will be declaring an interim dividend.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.