Announcements
May 08, 2017 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Miven Machine's board meeting will be held on May 29, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, May 29, 2017.

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, May 29, 2017 at the Registered office of the Company inter alia, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial results for the fourth quarter as well as the financial year ended March 31,2017 alongwith the Auditors Report thereon. In compliance with the Code of conduct framed by the Company for Prohibition of Insider Trading pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the trading window for dealing in Equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from May 8, 2017 to June 2,2017 (both days) for the Directors, Officers and Designated Employees of the company. Request you to take the same on record.Source : BSE

