Miven Machine's board meeting on September 11, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) and 29(2) of the SEBI (ListingObligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform youthat a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday,September 11, 2017 at the Registered office of the Company inter alia, to consider andtake on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarterended June 30, 2017, together with the Report on Limited Review from the Auditorsthereon.In compliance with the Code of conduct framed by the Company for Prohibition of Insider Trading pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the trading window for dealing in Equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from August 29, 2017 to September 13, 20'17 (both days inclusive) for the Directors, Officers and Designated Employees of the company.Source : BSE