App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 29, 2017 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Miven Machine's board meeting on September 11, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, September 11, 2017 at the Registered office of the Company inter alia, to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Miven Machine's board meeting on September 11, 2017
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) and 29(2) of the SEBI (Listing
Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you
that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday,
September 11, 2017 at the Registered office of the Company inter alia, to consider and
take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter
ended June 30, 2017, together with the Report on Limited Review from the Auditors
thereon.
In compliance with the Code of conduct framed by the Company for Prohibition of Insider Trading pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the trading window for dealing in Equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from August 29, 2017 to September 13, 20'17 (both days inclusive) for the Directors, Officers and Designated Employees of the company.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.