Miven Machine's AGM held on September 29, 2017.

We wish to inform you, pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the Thirty Second Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the members of Miven Machine Tools Limited will be held at 11.00 AM on Friday, September 29,2017 at the Registered Office, Tarihal lndustrial Area, Tarihal, Hubli - 580026Source : BSE