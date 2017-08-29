Mitsu Chem Plast: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform you that at the Meeting of Board of Directors of our Company held on today i.e. 29th August, 2017 has, inter alia considered the following:1. Fund raising by way of issue of Equity Shares and Equity Share warrants on preferential Basis:The Board has decided to defer the program of fund raising activity and will re- consider at later stage.2. Fixation of day, date, time and venue of the ensuing Annual General Meeting:It was decided that the ensuing Annual General Meeting shall be held on 27th September, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 4.00 p.m.3. Notice for the 29th Annual General Meeting and Director's report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 was approved by the Board.We wish to inform you that the Board Meeting commenced today at 11.00 A.M and concluded at 1.30 P.MSource : BSE