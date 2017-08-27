App
Aug 23, 2017 10:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mitsu Chem Plas' board meeting held on August 29, 2017

We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 29, 2017.

Mitsu Chem Plas' board meeting held on August 29, 2017
We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 29th August, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following:

1. Fund raising by way of issue of Equity Shares and Equity Share warrants on preferential Basis.

2. Day, date, time and venue of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the shareholders and the Notice thereon.

3. Directors' Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.

4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair

Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

