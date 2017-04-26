Mishtann Foods' board meeting on 08Th May, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 08th May, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to transact the following businesses: 1.To consider, adopt and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2017. 2.To consider, adopt and approve Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2017. 3.To obtain Loan from Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company on such terms and conditions as discussed by Board of Directors of the Company subject to the same conditions approve by Members of the company at the ensuing General Meeting. 4.Any other business with the permission of chairSource : BSE