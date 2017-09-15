Sep 15, 2017 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mishka Exim's AGM on September 20, 2017
The 3rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednessday, 20th September, 2017 at the Registered of the Company at F102 Plot No 10 F/F Chetan Complex Central Market Surajmal Vihar Delhi -110092 at 3:00 P.M.
