Mishka Exim: Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 23rd August, 20171. The Notice of AGM was placed before the Board and hence approved, the date of AGM decided as 20th September, 2017.2. Appointed M/s Parveen Rastogi & Co., Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer for the AGM.3. Approved the book closure date being the 14th September, 2017 to 20th September, 2017 (Both Days Inclusive).Source : BSE