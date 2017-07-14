Mirza International's independent director Islamul Haq passes away

We regret to inform you of the sudden and sad demise of Mr. Islamul Haq, Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company on Friday, July 14, 2017.Mr. Islamul Haq was appointed on the Board of the Company in year 2008 and Company immensely benefitted from his vision and leadership during his tenure.Mr. Islamul Haq's sudden and unexpected passing away will be an irreparable loss to the Company, all the Directors and employees of the Company convey deep sympathy, sorrow and condolences to his family.Source : BSE