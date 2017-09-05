Mirza Intl's AGM held on September 28, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 (2) read with Schedule III Part A Para A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Auditorium of Council for Leather Exports, HBTI Campus, Nawabganj, Kanpur - 208 002. A copy of Notice of the AGM is attached herewith.Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from Friday, September 22, 2017 to Thursday, September 28, 2017 (both days inclusive) and cut-off date for the purpose of recokning the eligibilty of a Member to cast vote through remote e-voting is Thursday, September 21, 2017.Further, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended and Regulation 44 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Company is providing e-voting facility to the members of the Company to cast their votes by electronic means on all the resolutions set out in the notice of AGM through the E-voting services provided by Karvy Computershare Private LimitedSource : BSE