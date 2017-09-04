Sep 04, 2017 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mirch Tech's AGM on September 26, 2017
The 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 26th day of September, 2017 at 11:30 AM, at B-701, 7th Floor, Aurus Chambers, S. S. Amrutwar Marg Worli, Mumbai – 400013.
Source : BSE
