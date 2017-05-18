App
May 18, 2017 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mipco Seamless Rings Gujarat to consider dividend

Mipco Seamless Rings Gujarat Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on May 29, 2017, to consider the Audited Financials Statement for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

Mipco Seamless Rings Gujarat Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:

1. Audited Financials Statement for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

2. To review the recommendation of Audit committee.

3. To recommend the dividend, if any for the financial year ending March 31, 2017.

4. To appoint the secretarial auditor for the financial year 2017-18.

5. To appoint Internal Auditor for the financial year 2017-18.

Further, as per the Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading of the Company framed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for all designated employees and such other employees of the company who are in possession of any unpublished price sensitive information, irrespective of their designation, from May 18, 2017 to May 31, 2017 (both days inclusive) with regard to approval of financial accounts and recommendation of dividend.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

