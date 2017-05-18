Mipco Seamless' board meeting on May 29, 2017

It is being informed to BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, 29th day of May, 2017 at 3.00 P.M at Corporate office of the company at Plot No. 82, Abburu Heights, Door No.1-80/40/SP/82, Silpa Layout, Hi-tech City, Gacchibowli, Hyderabad – 500081, inter alia, to consider the following: Audited Financials Statement for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. To review the recommendation of Audit committee. To recommend the dividend, if any for the financial year ending March 31, 2017. To appoint the secretarial auditor for the financial year 2017-18 To appoint Internal Auditor for the financial year 2017-18. Any other matter with the permission of chair.Source : BSE