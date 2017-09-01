Mipco Seamless 37th AGM held on September 29, 2017

This is to inform you that the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 will be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 1.30 p.m. at its Registered Office- 34, Corpus Techno Park, AVS Compound, 4th block, Koramangala, Bangalore-560034.The Company has fixed Friday, September 22, 2017 as a cut-off date to record the entitlement of the shareholders to cast their votes at the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) by electronic meansSource : BSE