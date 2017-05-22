Mini Diamonds' board meeting adjourned to May 29, 2017

In compliance with Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the 1st meeting of Board of Directors of the Company for the year 2017-18 which was scheduled to be held on Monday, 22nd May, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017 is adjourned due to want of quorum required under section 174 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Secretarial Standard 1. Hence, the Meeting of the Board of Directors is adjourned and re-scheduled to be held on same day at the same time and place in the next week i.e. on Monday 29th May, 2017 at 3.00 P.M. at Registered Office of the Company.Source : BSE