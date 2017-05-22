App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 22, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mini Diamonds' board meeting adjourned to May 29, 2017

The Meeting of the Board of Directors is adjourned and re-scheduled to be held on same day at the same time and place in the next week i.e. on Monday 29th May, 2017 at 3.00 P.M. at Registered Office of the Company.

Mini Diamonds' board meeting adjourned to May 29, 2017
In compliance with Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the 1st meeting of Board of Directors of the Company for the year 2017-18 which was scheduled to be held on Monday, 22nd May, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017 is adjourned due to want of quorum required under section 174 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Secretarial Standard 1. Hence, the Meeting of the Board of Directors is adjourned and re-scheduled to be held on same day at the same time and place in the next week i.e. on Monday 29th May, 2017 at 3.00 P.M. at Registered Office of the Company.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.