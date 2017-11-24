Mini Diamonds (India) Statutory Auditors resigns

As required pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 23rd November, 2017 approved the resignation letter received from M/s. V. A Parikh & Associates LLP, current Statutory auditors of the company,due to which a Casual Vacancy arose, after which the Board decided to appoint M/s.Mahendra Doshi& Associates as statutory auditor of the Company subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Extra Ordinary General Meeting.Source : BSE