Nov 24, 2017 10:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mini Diamonds (India) Statutory Auditors resigns

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on November 23, 2017 approved the resignation letter received from M/s. V. A Parikh & Associates LLP, current Statutory auditors of the company.

 
 
As required pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 23rd November, 2017 approved the resignation letter received from M/s. V. A Parikh & Associates LLP, current Statutory auditors of the company,due to which a Casual Vacancy arose, after which the Board decided to appoint M/s.Mahendra Doshi& Associates as statutory auditor of the Company subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Extra Ordinary General Meeting.Source : BSE
Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

