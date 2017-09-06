Mini Diamonds' 30th AGM held on September 27, 2017

This is to inform you that the 30th Annual General Meeting ('the Meeting')of the members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 09.30 AM at Office DE - 8081, Bharat Diamond Bourse, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) Mumbai- 400051.The Notice containing the business to be transacted at the Meeting is attached.As per Section 108 of the Companies Act 2013, read with the Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company is pleased to provide its members the facility to cast their vote(s) on all resolutions set forth in the Notice by electronic means ('e-voting'). The instructions for e-voting are mentioned in the Notice attached.The Company has fixed Wednesday, September 20, 2017 as the cut-off date (record date) and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from Thursday 21st September, 2017 to Wednesday September 27, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the meeting.Source : BSE