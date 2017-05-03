Mini Diamonds' board meeting 2017-18 on May 25, 2017

In compliance with Regulation 29(1)(a) and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the 1st meeting of Board of Directors of the Company for the year 2017-18 is scheduled to be held on Monday, 22nd May, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE