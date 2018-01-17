Mindtree declares 20% interim dividend

MindTree Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on January 17, 2018 have declared an interim dividend of 20% (Rs. 2/- per equity share of par value Rs. 10/- each). Interim dividend will be paid to the registered shareholders on or before February 06, 2018.
