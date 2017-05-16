Minda Industries recommends final dividend

Minda Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 16, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1 per equity share of Rs. 2 each i.e. 50% to the equity shareholders for the year ended on March 31, 2017, subject to approval by the shareholders. The interim dividend of Rs. 1.20 per equity share of Rs. 2 each i.e. 60% was paid to the equity shareholders, during the quarter ended on March 31, 2017, therefore, the total dividend for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017 aggregates to Rs. 2.20 per equity share of Rs. 2 each i.e. 110%.Source : BSE