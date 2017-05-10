App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 10, 2017 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Minda Corp to consider final dividend
Minda Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017 and to recommend final dividend, if any, for the year 2016-17.

Pursuant to this, the Company has decided that the close period (i.e. closure of trading window) under "Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading" would commence from 06:00 p.m on May 10, 2017 and end 48 hours after the results are made public on May 24, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

