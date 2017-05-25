Minda Corporation recommends final dividend

Minda Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017,has considered and approved the following:1. The Board has recommended dividend @ Rs. 0.008/- per share on 240000 nos. 0.001% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (face value of Rs. 800/- each) for the year 2016-17 subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company.2. The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.30/-per equity share (face value of Rs. 2/- per share) subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. The total dividend declared/ recommended on equity shares of the Company for the year 2016-17 is Rs. 0.50/- per equity share (face value of Rs. 2/- per share) including interim dividend of Rs. 0.20/- per equity share (face value Rs. 2/- per share) declared by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on February 13, 2017.Source : BSE