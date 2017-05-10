May 10, 2017 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Minda Corp's board meeting on May 24, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017 and to recommend final dividend, if any, for the year 2016-17 and Closure of Trading WindowSource : BSE