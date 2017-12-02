App
Dec 01, 2017 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Minaxi Textiles' board meeting on December 12, 2017

We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company Minaxi Textiles Limited will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company.

 
 
Intimation to your good office is hereby given, that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company Minaxi Textiles Limited will be held on Tuesday, 12th day of December, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company Plot No.3311, GIDC, Phase-IV, Chhatral, Taluka Kalol, Chhatral - 382729 inter - alia, to take note of and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE
