Sep 02, 2017 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Minaxi Textiles: Board Meeting on September 12, 2017
Minaxi Textiles has informed that a Board Meeting sechduled on September 12, 2017 will be held to take note and approval of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017 as per the Ind-AS.
