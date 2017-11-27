Minal Industries' board meeting on December 8, 2017

Intimation of Notice of Board Meeting dated on 8th December, 2017.

Minal Industries is in the Trading sector.

The company management includes Shrikant J Parikh - Chairman & Managing Director, Sona Parikh - Non Executive Director, Amulbhai Patel - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Shankar Bhagat - Ind. Non-Executive Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 522235.

Its Registered office is at 603, A Wing, Minal Complex, Opp. Saki Vihar Road,,Andheri (East), Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400072.

Their Registrars are MCS Share Transfer Agent Ltd.Source : BSE