Sep 14, 2017 10:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Millitoons Ente: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their just concluded meeting have decided on the Approved Un-audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017 as recommended by the Audit Committee and Reviewed by the Statutory Auditors.

Millitoons Ente: Outcome of board meeting
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their just concluded meeting have decided on the following:

1. Approved Un-audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2017 as recommended by the Audit Committee and Reviewed by the Statutory Auditors.

2. Approved Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2017 as recommended by the Audit Committee and Reviewed by the Statutory Auditors.

3. Appointed Mr. Y. Srinivas as Whole Time director of the Company subject to the approval of shareholder in next general meeting of the Company.

The meeting commenced at 2.00 P.M. and ended at 7.00 P.M.

This is for your information and necessary records.Source : BSE
