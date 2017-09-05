Sep 04, 2017 11:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Millitoons Ente: Outcome of board meeting
Millitoons Entertainment has informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 24, 2017 to September 29, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 32nd AGM of the Company to be held on September 29, 2017.
