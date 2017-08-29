Aug 28, 2017 08:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Millitoons Entertainment: Outcome of board meeting
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on August 26, 2017 have transacted the following businesses:
1. Appointed Mr.Vivek Kalyan as Additional Director of the Company under Non-Executive category whose appointment shall be valid till the ensuing AGM of the Company.
