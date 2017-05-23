Millitoons Ente's board meeting to be held on May 29, 2017

This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 5:00 PM at the registered office of the Company, inter alia, to transact the following businesses: 1.To consider and approve the standalone audited financial results and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017. 2.To consider ratification of interim dividend declared by the Board of Directors on September 08, 2016 as final dividend for the financial year 2016-17. 3. To discuss any other matter as may be decided by the Board.Source : BSE