App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 23, 2017 10:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Millitoons Ente's board meeting to be held on May 29, 2017

This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 5:00 P.M.

Millitoons Ente's board meeting to be held on May 29, 2017
This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 5:00 PM at the registered office of the Company, inter alia, to transact the following businesses: 1.To consider and approve the standalone audited financial results and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017. 2.To consider ratification of interim dividend declared by the Board of Directors on September 08, 2016 as final dividend for the financial year 2016-17. 3. To discuss any other matter as may be decided by the Board.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.