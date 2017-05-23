Millitoons Ente's board meeting on May 29, 2017

Millitoons Entertainment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following businesses:1. To consider and approve the standalone audited financial results and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.2. To consider ratification of interim dividend declared by the Board of Directors on September 08, 2016 as final dividend for the financial year 2016-17.In this connection, as per the Company's Code on Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for designated persons from May 24, 2017 to May 31, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE