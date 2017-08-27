Millitoons Entertainment's board meeting on August 26, 2017

This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 5:00pm at the registered office of the Company, inter alia, to transact the following businesses:1. To appoint Mr. Vivek Kalyan as an Additional Director of the Company under Non – Executive Category whose appointment shall be valid till the ensuing AGM of the Company.Source : BSE